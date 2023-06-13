Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,486,855 shares during the quarter. Vipshop comprises about 5.9% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.20% of Vipshop worth $18,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vipshop by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of VIPS opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Vipshop

A number of research analysts have commented on VIPS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. HSBC lifted their target price on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.