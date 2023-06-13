Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,486,855 shares during the quarter. Vipshop comprises about 5.9% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.20% of Vipshop worth $18,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vipshop by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vipshop Stock Performance
Shares of VIPS opened at $17.26 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Vipshop
Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vipshop (VIPS)
- Can Warner Brothers Discovery Recover from the WGA Strike?
- Novartis Stock Screams Value After Chinook Therapeutics Buyout
- First Citizens Boosts Assets With SVB Acquisition; Stock Surges
- Alamos Gold In Tight Trading Range, Sets Up For Potential Gains
- Rebound Rallies? The Dow’s 2 Most Oversold Stocks Are Stabilizing
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.