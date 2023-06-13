Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $5.13 Million in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 251,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,000. Li Auto accounts for about 1.7% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 66.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Li Auto by 20.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a 200-day moving average of $24.04.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. HSBC increased their target price on Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.74.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

