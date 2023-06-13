Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 327,500 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 327,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,000. Melco Resorts & Entertainment comprises about 1.2% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.07% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 60.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.21. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 559.31% and a negative net margin of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $716.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

