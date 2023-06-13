Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $23.58 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 185.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,967 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises 7.7% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $23,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Baidu by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Baidu by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Baidu by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.0% in the third quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Baidu from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.00.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $134.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Baidu announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Profile

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.