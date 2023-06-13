GGV Capital LLC Makes New $39.20 Million Investment in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

GGV Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,943,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,203,000. XPeng accounts for 14.3% of GGV Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GGV Capital LLC owned 0.46% of XPeng at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of XPeng by 1,057.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,686,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,855,000 after buying an additional 7,022,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of XPeng by 612.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,207,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,700,000 after buying an additional 5,335,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of XPeng by 74.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,316,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,487,000 after buying an additional 2,696,339 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of XPeng by 29.1% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,024,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after buying an additional 2,484,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,096,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Trading Up 11.2 %

XPEV opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 25.80% and a negative net margin of 41.74%. The company had revenue of $745.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

XPEV has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut shares of XPeng from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPeng from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

XPeng Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

