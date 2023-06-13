Family Management Corp Buys Shares of 30,768 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average of $70.27. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.