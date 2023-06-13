Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises 0.2% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after buying an additional 45,326 shares during the period. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATVI. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.36. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 13,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

