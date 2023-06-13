First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Shares Sold by Family Management Corp

Family Management Corp reduced its position in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,424 shares during the period. Family Management Corp owned 0.36% of First Western Financial worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 2,408.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Western Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $173,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 51.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of First Western Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

NASDAQ MYFW opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $30.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.68.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). First Western Financial had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

