Family Management Corp Has $601,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Family Management Corp grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $124.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.31 and a 200-day moving average of $102.19.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $374,647.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 22,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $374,647.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,064 shares of company stock worth $32,536,865 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

