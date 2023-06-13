Davis Investment Partners LLC Makes New $807,000 Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Motco acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global cut shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR
PACCAR Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $77.97. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.63%.
About PACCAR
PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.
Read More
