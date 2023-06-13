Davis Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,624 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Carrier Global by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,152,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,800,000 after purchasing an additional 958,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,231,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,781,000 after buying an additional 799,605 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARR. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.87.

NYSE:CARR opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $49.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.71.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.