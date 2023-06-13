Davis Investment Partners LLC Invests $728,000 in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $59.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OVV. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.05.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

