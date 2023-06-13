Davis Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 20,322 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,322 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 2.7 %

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

