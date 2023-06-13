Davis Investment Partners LLC Takes $641,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 0.3 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Further Reading

