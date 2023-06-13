Davis Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,875 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $891,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RCD opened at $132.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $103.95 and a 1-year high of $139.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

