Davis Investment Partners LLC Takes $469,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nucor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,862,000 after buying an additional 154,744 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,434,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,033,000 after buying an additional 287,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Nucor by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,111,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,526,000 after buying an additional 670,778 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

NYSE NUE opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $100.13 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

