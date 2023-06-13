Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires Shares of 380,000 UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 380,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,072,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,454,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,652,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 729,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

