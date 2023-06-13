Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,055,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,484,000 after purchasing an additional 300,866 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,216,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,777 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 3,389.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,347 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,353,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,905,000 after purchasing an additional 226,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

CTVA stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.35.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

