Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 1,891 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 180.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,977,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,550,000 after buying an additional 3,846,281 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $164,830,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,375,000 after buying an additional 1,108,104 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $109,368,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,350,111,000 after buying an additional 800,108 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CNI opened at $113.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.36.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

CNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

