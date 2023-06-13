Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $55.97 Million Investment in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,966,000. Montauk Renewables comprises about 2.7% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned about 3.53% of Montauk Renewables as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 1,899.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital cut Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Montauk Renewables from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of MNTK stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of -0.37. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $20.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.50 million. Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 15.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

