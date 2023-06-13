Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires New Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,348 shares of company stock worth $3,778,426 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $424.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $496.86 and its 200-day moving average is $497.96. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.58 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 EPS for the current year.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.