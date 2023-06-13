BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) is Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s 7th Largest Position

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. BioNTech makes up 1.7% of Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned about 0.10% of BioNTech worth $35,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 522.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 58.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BNTX stock opened at $109.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.95 and a quick ratio of 12.68. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $188.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.87. BioNTech had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

