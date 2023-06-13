Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Snap by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 692,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,090,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 18,738 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 57,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Snap by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 287,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,192.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $763,795.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,869,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,320,444.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,012 shares of company stock worth $3,534,615 over the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

Snap Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

