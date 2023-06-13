Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,319,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in NU were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NU by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 114,648,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,413,836 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in NU by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 69,848,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,162,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NU by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,447,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of NU by 10.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NU opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $7.68.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.51.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

