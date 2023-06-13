5,825 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Purchased by Davis Investment Partners LLC

Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

SKYY opened at $75.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.99. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

