Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.89.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.