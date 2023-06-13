Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,669,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437,410 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 8.83% of Equitable worth $937,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Equitable in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Insider Activity

Equitable Price Performance

In other Equitable news, CFO Robin M. Raju purchased 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,254.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $26.26 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.88%.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

Featured Articles

