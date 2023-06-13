The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322,495 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,008,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $179.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.05 and a 52 week high of $284.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $278.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.38.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

