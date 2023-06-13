Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Lifted by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il raised its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,929 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $131,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,174,239.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total value of $232,337.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,286.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total transaction of $131,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,031,174,239.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,325 shares of company stock worth $36,866,040 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Shares of CRM opened at $213.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.53 and its 200-day moving average is $174.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 562.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.