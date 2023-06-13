Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 156.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Synopsys by 470.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Synopsys by 5,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $446.04 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $395.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.27. The company has a market capitalization of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.42, for a total transaction of $17,816,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,057,001.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,868 shares of company stock valued at $22,813,629. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.70.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.