Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS opened at $87.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $146.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.53. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

