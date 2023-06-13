Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 2,295 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AJG opened at $208.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $148.24 and a 52 week high of $219.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,353 shares of company stock valued at $21,732,748 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

