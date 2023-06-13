Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 5,100 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,457.8% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 97,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 90,997 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 88,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 281,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 119,073 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 238,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after acquiring an additional 120,341 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,033,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,304 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.16.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

