Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 13 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,484.50.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,238.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $600.68 and a 1 year high of $1,365.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,271.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,136.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

