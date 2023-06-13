Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %

Medtronic stock opened at $84.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.26.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

