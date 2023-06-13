PDT Partners LLC Increases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 180.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,043 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Airbnb by 33.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Airbnb by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 8.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $124.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.87. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.03.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,796,972 shares of company stock worth $207,914,141. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

