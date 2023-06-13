PDT Partners LLC Takes $2.98 Million Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 112,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,000. DXC Technology accounts for approximately 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DXC opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $33.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.95.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

