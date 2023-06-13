PDT Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 255.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,144 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 395.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 16.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $461,288.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $98,380.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,852.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $461,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,644 shares of company stock worth $1,115,024. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.47. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $48.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.70 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Featured Articles

