PDT Partners LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,851 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 81,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $261,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 55,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $175,349.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,282.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 7,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $261,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 55,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,644. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on W. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Wayfair Company Profile



Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

