PDT Partners LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 422.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,173 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Janus Henderson Group worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

JHG stock opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 16.86%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $25.30 to $26.90 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

