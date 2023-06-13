PDT Partners LLC Increases Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 297.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of monday.com worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter worth about $80,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in monday.com by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNDY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.06.

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $176.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.28 and its 200 day moving average is $133.63. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $184.60.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

