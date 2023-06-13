PDT Partners LLC Increases Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,277 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Best Buy by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,945,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $439,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,350,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $664,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,374 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,081,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,739,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,524,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,884,000 after acquiring an additional 449,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,081 shares in the company, valued at $27,512,877.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,617 shares of company stock valued at $6,189,818. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

