PDT Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 206.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 577,370 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,307,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,708,000 after buying an additional 961,700 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $2,372,000. Capital Growth Management LP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 92.0% in the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,948,521 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,366,000 after buying an additional 194,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.31 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

