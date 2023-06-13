PDT Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,440 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 16,264 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in UiPath by 344.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,281,837.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,628 in the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UiPath Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE PATH opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -41.14 and a beta of 0.69.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.25 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.64.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

