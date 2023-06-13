PDT Partners LLC Acquires 54,046 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 106.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,046 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Flywire worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Flywire by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Flywire by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Flywire news, major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 2,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $84,103,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,795,388 shares in the company, valued at $259,551,899.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,175 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $450,672.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Enrique T. Salem sold 2,850,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $84,103,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,795,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,551,899.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,254,072 shares of company stock worth $126,571,861. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $32.55.

FLYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

