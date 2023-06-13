PDT Partners LLC Acquires 26,575 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of G. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Genpact by 148.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, Director James C. Madden acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,746.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $1,425,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 209,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,166,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Madden purchased 2,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $92,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,746.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 358,144 shares of company stock worth $14,904,645 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Price Performance

G stock opened at $37.98 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

