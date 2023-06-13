PDT Partners LLC Sells 1,822 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Axonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Axonics by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Axonics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXNX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. CL King started coverage on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $49.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.93. Axonics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $79.92.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $829,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,093.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $829,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,093.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $395,630.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,130.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,344,761 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

