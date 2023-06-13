PDT Partners LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,731 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Toast by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762,023 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Toast by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 20,712,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080,658 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toast by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 1,402.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,102,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

Toast Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of TOST opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Toast

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $556,661.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 5,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $118,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,284,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,252,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,394,854 shares of company stock valued at $49,951,460 over the last three months. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

