PDT Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Nevro by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 528,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 4.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,299,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,260,000 after acquiring an additional 65,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth about $6,990,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVRO. Oppenheimer upgraded Nevro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Nevro from $37.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 7.15. Nevro Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.01 million, a PE ratio of -2,373.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.35 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.88 per share, with a total value of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,866 shares in the company, valued at $614,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

