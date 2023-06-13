PDT Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,596 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 157.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at PTC

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $245,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $245,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total value of $2,462,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,215,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,485,394.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,712 shares of company stock valued at $63,633,786 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

PTC Trading Up 1.5 %

PTC opened at $140.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.97 and a 12 month high of $141.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.41.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $542.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.40 million. PTC had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

Featured Stories

